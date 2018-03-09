Six Persons Reported Dead In Ejura Accident

Six persons have been confirmed dead in an accident near Haomako village between Nyame Bekyere and Ejura in the Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

An Opel Astra taxi cab with registration ER 4249-X, travelling from Techiman to Ejura with five passengers on board at about 8:30 am on Thursday, collided head on with a Rhino truck with registration ER 4612-X from Ejura towards Nkoranza.

According to Police, the driver of the taxi cab skidded off the road and entered the truck’s lane, colliding in the process.

Five passengers on board the Opel Astra taxi cab died on the spot, while one person from the truck died after being rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital.

The victims included two males, two females and two children.

Ejura/Sekyedumase District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Richardson Kumeko, who confirmed the accident to Citi News said the bodies were conveyed to Mampong hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.