NAGRAT Demands Evidence Of Ghana@60 SHS Farms From Gov't

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has asked the Ghana 60 Years On committee to provide the list of Senior High Schools which purportedly benefited from the food farms programme initiated by the committee.

This is after the Chairman of the committee, Ken Amankwah, announced that farms were established in about 400 second cycle institutions to boost food production as part of activities marking Ghana's 60th anniversary in 2017.

Speaking to the media, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu disputed the claim and charged the committee to substantiate same.

“I am surprised to hear that… which schools? When were the farms established? What is the yield per school? Are Accra schools part of it? We have in Ghana about 570 senior high schools. If you have established farms in more than 400, we would want to know which schools and what is the yield per school,” he said.

According to him, there were no farms in the many schools he has visited.

“For the school I teach in and the several schools I visited as a result of my work, I did not see farms in those schools. So I am very surprised by the assertion of the head of the [email protected] committee. But It will be interesting to know the type of crops cultivated and the yield per school.”

The [email protected] committee revealed that it was unable to carry out all of its planned programmes due to a lack of funds.

One other notable educational intervention, the provision of 60 libraries in deprived areas across all 10 regions, did not materialize because the company that submitted the proposal for the construction of the libraries, West Blue, was bought by a new company.

“We could not construct the libraries…It was a proposal that was brought by West Blue consortium who were formerly a digital company. The company unfortunately left and its work was taken over by another company, but the company that came in was not interested in the proposal,” Ken Amankwah explained.

Call for auditing of Committee’s accounts

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi, rubbished the reasons given by the [email protected] committee for being unable to execute a majority of its proposed projects.

He does called on the President to direct the Auditor General to audit the accounts of the committee .

Though the committee said it was able to raise less than half of its target of GHc 20 million, Brogya Genfi believes the committee received enough funds from corporate entities, and says an audit will help unravel other details about the committee's work.