Women's Day: Popular Journalist In Cells For Domestic Violence

In the process of preparing a criminal summons, Nana Effah Asare a popular journalist in Tarkwa reported at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa only to be locked up in cells.

Mother of his two months old baby was brutally assaulted by the popular journalist when she confronted the husband of rumours in Tarkwa that he is responsible for the pregnancies of some eight ladies.

Modernghana.com sources at the police station disclosed that on Friday 2nd March, 2018, a woman reported to the police station the ordeal she has been through from her husband.

The DOVVSU sent an invitation to Nana Effah Asare, the husband of the victim to report to the Unit on Wednesday 7th March.

In response via a telephone call, Nana Effah as he is popularly known who is the General Manager of Tarkwa based Medeama FM requested to report on Thursday 8th March 2018 since his schedules coincided with the invitation which the police granted.

According to our sources the police waited on Thursday 8th March 2018 till midday but the journalist refused to show up.

The police went to his office and he resisted arrest and later reported to the station while the process of preparing a criminal summons was in an advanced stage .

The suspect has been locked up in cells for further actions.

At the time of filing this report, our telephone calls to the Crime Officer had not gone through.