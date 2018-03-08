Mokasa Women’s Trust Foundation Congratulatory Message To All Women On International Women’s Day

Congratulatory Message To All Women, On The Celebration Of International Women’s Day 8TH March 2018.By Mokasa Women’s Trust Foundation

Accra, March, 8th 2018 -We congratulate our hardworking beautiful women all over the world. Today we celebrate you as the backbone of our national economic development. Without your hard work and integrity our fortunes as a nation will slowly grind to a halt.

We appreciate the risk you take daily to put food on the table for the family. As mothers of the land, we celebrate you and also call on all men from every hamlet, village and towns across Ghana to support the need for a National Gender Policy Framework and the adoption of the United Nations Affirmative Action Programme by Government. And as we move towards the United Nation Sustainable Development goals we will work harder to achieve “Zero Hunger and Gender Equality “in our society.

Congratulation and God Bless all Women.

Signed. Chairman