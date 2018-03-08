WordDigest: You Are Not Alone

"Now from the sixth hour until the ninth hour there was darkness over all the land. And about the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice, saying, “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?” that is, “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” [Matthew 27:45-46] NKJV

The scripture tells us about the pain prior to the death of Jesus on the cross.

Jesus felt so much pain that He taught God has forsaken Him.

Even in His difficult period, He wasn't alone.

Although He could free Himself, He absorbed the pain to complete our salvation.

In spite of His predicament, God was still with Him to the end.

His death, burial and resurrection made Him King both in heaven and on earth.

Do you feel abandon?

It's normal to think so especially when plans do not go your way.

But should the pain or difficult in life make you walk away from God?

Suddenly not.

Today, there maybe a lot of issues in our lives tempting us to ask questions or do the unthinkable.

That shouldn't be an option.

Let us endure and have the confidence that we are not alone in this journey of life.

For God through Christ Jesus is in the equation to turn things around for good.

Be inspired.

Prayer

O God, give us divine strength to endure and remain steadfast in your word as we await victory in Jesus' name I pray, Amen

