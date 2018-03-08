I Was Robbed By Man In ‘Police Uniform’ – GBC’s Newscaster

Broadcast Journalist Napoleon Ato Kittoe has said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man in police uniform on Thursday morning.

The robber made away with GHc 1,000 after he accosted him around the Fiesta Royale Hotel at North Dzorwulu in Accra.

Napoleon narrated his ordeal in a post on his Facebook page, noting that he was taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw money for the robber.

Indications are that the robber had at least one accomplice because there was a taxi waiting for him after the robbery.

I have news for the public. I was accosted around fiesta royale hotel by a man wearing police inspector uniform at 10:20am today. I was on my way to weija but the police man with gun who entered my car diverted me to korle bu where l was forcibly asked to withdraw money with ATM for him. The man demanded 8,500ghc but l withdrew 1,000ghc. He then left me and jumped into waiting taxi and it sped off. He said to me, are u not the broadcaster who traveled with presidents? Do it and have your peace

– Napoleon Ato Kittoe of gtv currently on leave

Napoleon Ato Kittoe is one of the many victims of the escalated crime wave in the last month.

The Greater Accra Region has seen a number of brazen daylight attacks, some of which have resulted in the death of victims.

The police crackdown on crime during the period has seen close to 50 persons arrested along with a significant number of weapons seized.

Some robbers have also been killed in confrontations with the police.