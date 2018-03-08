National Labour Commission Meets TUTAG Following Sit Down Strike

The leadership of Technical University Teachers Association (TUTAG) will be meeting the National Labour Commission (NLC) later today [Thursday], a move expected to cause the association to end its sit down strike.

The meeting comes on the back of the refusal of TUTAG to call off its strike despite an order by the Commission to do so.

The Association's decision is in protest of the amendment of certain sections of the 2016 Act that establishes Technical universities.

The amendment bill which is currently before Parliament seeks to grant powers to the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to perform functions which TUTAG argues fall within the purview of the Governing Councils, the Academic Boards and the Principal Officers of Universities in Ghana.

The Ministry of Education is expected to be represented at today's meeting.

The Technical University's Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) had called on the President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in October 2017, to stop the National Council for Tertiary Education's (NCTE) illegal directives being imposed on the various technical universities.

TUTAG had indicated that the NCTE is usurping the powers of technical universities against the provisions of Technical Universities Act.

It said the NCTE of abusing the powers that were imposed on it during the period when the various polytechnics were being converted into Technical Universities.

TUTAG said despite the inauguration of the various Councils, the NCTE is still issuing out directives to the technical universities which are, in its view, in a crystal clear contravention of the provisions of the Technical Universities Act.