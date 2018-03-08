Charlotte Osei Hosts Super Morning Show

Chair of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, will host Joy FM’s flagship programme Super Morning Show , to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

Thursdays ceremonial host of the Show will be joined by notable female figures to discuss issues of concern to women as the world puts the spotlight on women.

Gender Minister, Otiko Djaba, launched the UN-backed International Women’s on March 1, 2018, in Accra on the theme '#Women Too - Press to Progress as Game Changers'.

Mrs Charlotte Osei will host notable guests such as Patience Akyianu, Managing Director, Barclays Bank Ghana; Sara Asafu-Adjaye, Campaign Director of Just Because Fitness; Nana Aba Anamoah, Broadcast Journalist, and Aunty ‘B’, a Market Queen at the Mokola Market.

- Nana Aba Anamoah

This year’s international women’s celebrations focus on gender equality for women which is also captured by the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) Goal 5: “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”.

Some of the targets are:

- End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere.

- Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation.

- Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

- Recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household and the family as nationally appropriate.

- Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision making in political, economic and public life.

From 5:30 am to 10 am, Mrs Charlotte Osei will seek answers to troubling questions affecting women and push authorities to take action.

International Women’s Day is a dedicated by the UN as the day on which the whole world must reflect on and acknowledge not only the enormous and incalculable contributions of women to the achievement of better livelihoods for humanity but also to ponder about the travails and tribulations of women.

Speaking at the launch of the IWD last week, the Gender Minister said, "we aim to use the days leading up to 8th March to undertake a series of activities and advocacy that will fix the spotlight firmly on the urgent need to refocused attention on institutional and socio- cultural barriers that are preventing women from enjoying an adequate standard of living, a life free of violence and harmful practices, access to land and productive assets, food security and nutrition, decent work, education and health, including our sexual and reproductive health and rights."