University Of Energy Holds Science Festival In Brong Ahafo

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has ended a science festival at its Sunyani Campus to promote the study of science among Junior and Senior High School students in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

A press release signed by Dr. Phyllis Bernice Opare, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee in Sunyani said the four-day programme was the second on the events calendar of the University.

The release said through a number of simple but interesting experiments and presentations, the University aims to demystify Science among students and encourage them to pursue Science programmes at the SHS and tertiary levels.

Various departments at the University and from industry mounted exhibits of projects and experiments that showcased the application of scientific and technological knowledge to about 9,000 JHS and SHS students from Sunyani and other parts of the region.

The release said, “the ideology of Science Festival is to popularise the practical part of Science among students, basic through tertiary, and create an opportunity for students of our Universities to easily prepare themselves for their future careers”.

“This goal needs a specific combination of the three worlds: daily life, science and business, to show their relations and areas of integration among them”, the release added.

It said to achieve that objective, the organisers prepared a programme containing series of science-related shows, workshops, discussions, experiments and field trips for the participants, in addition to an interaction between representatives of institutions and students of the University.

The release said the organisers assiduously created the largest, interactive, multidisciplinary and attractive offer, which satisfied “the most demanding and absorbing receivers, and unique opportunity to meet face to face with real science”.

It said students visited available scientific laboratories and workplaces of scientists/researchers, scientific stations, fields on UENR Campus, as well as representative booths of various companies and institutions.

According to the release, the Festival created the opportunity for participants to know the scientific point of view on many issues and phenomena of daily life.

It said industry players were invited to demonstrate the practical applications of science and technology in their respective industries and cited VRA/NEDCO as taking part “with models of hydropower and thermal power generation units.”

The industry players also briefed the participants “on career options within their workplaces and what is involved in them”, the release concluded.