Trader Handed 18 Months For Stealing

The Juaso Circuit Court presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey, has sentenced a 22 year old trader to 18 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.

Ebenezer Adovo faced charges of unlawful entry and stealing and pleaded guilty.

He had entered the room of his co-tenants to steal three mobile phones and a cash of GH¢700.00.

Police Chief Inspector Nana Asante Agyemang told the court that the incident happened on February 13.

The complainants, Daforo Adam, and Ahassan Fatao, lived in the same house with the convict at Asankare and woke up in the morning of that day only to find that their money and phones were missing.

Suspecting the convict of the crime, they made a report to the police and when he was arrested he admitted the offence.