Ghana @ 61: Mp Rewards District Best Teachers.

In the past, the reward for teachers was supposed to be in heaven but Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, MP for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency and deputy minister for Lands and Natural Resources has planted smiles on the lips of two hard working teachers.

The newly introduced award category which is to reward and motivate deserving teachers in the Prestea Huni-Valley District is sponsored by the MP.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who wanted to present the awards herself couldn't make it to the program because of official duties outside the country.

Presenting the award to the District Best Teacher Primary Category Mrs Grace Oboh, a teacher at the Insu Siding Catholic Primary School on behalf of the MP, Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency 1st Vice Chairman for NPP Mr. Stephen Anokye remarked that it is the MP's commitment to see education in the District sour very high and therefore saw the need to motivate hard working teachers.

"This is to urge you on to give out your best and it is to encourage your other colleagues to also work harder to also win next year", Mr Anokye Added.

Mr. Isaac Essien of Himan D/A JHS won the JHS category of the District Best Teacher, Each of the Awardees will take home a double decker fridge, a cash Price of GHC 1000 and many other souvenirs.

The presentation was done at the Bogoso St. Augustine's Park during the colourful 61st Independence Anniversary Celebration.

Mrs Grace Oboh, an awardee commended the MP, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi for taking up teacher motivation and advised that teachers put in more efforts to help develop the future leaders.

At the Event was Nana Kwesi Sompreh II, HON MOZART K. OWUH (DCE) various heads of departments, Teachers and people from all walks of life.

THE PRESIDENTIAL SPEECH BY DCE HON MOZART K. OWUH

PRESENTATION BY CHAIRMAN ANOKYE TO MR. ISAAC ESSIEN of HIMAN D/A JHS. BEST TEACHER JHS CATEGORY

Adopted by Centre for National Culture, Augusco Experimental JHS Drama group performing

GES DIRECTOR PRESENTS A CITATION

HON. MOZART K. OWUH, DCE PRESTEA HUNI-VALLEY DISTRICT

NNANA KWESI SOMPREH II, DIVISIONAL CHIEF OF BOGOSO-KOKOASE