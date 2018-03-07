Maiden 'Tapioca' Festival Launched

The maiden edition of SPAA Media’s arts festival, ‘Tapioca’ to promote the Ada state has been launched with the aim of boosting tourism, its allied businesses, services and culture.

The festival scheduled for March, 29 to April 2, 2018, will bring together a unique blend of tourism and arts to the delight of patrons from Ghana and abroad for the promotion of tourism.

Through arts exhibition and investment promotions, organizers of ‘Tapioca’ hope to, through the festival, create a unique tourism destination.

Other activities lined up for the festival are; a health fair, where participants will be taken through some screening to check their health conditions and where necessary recommend medications.

The platform will also be used to educate people on basic healthcare.

The organisers will further take the opportunity to educate participants and community members on beach sanitation. This activity is aimed at improving the sanitary conditions at the beach to inspire high patronage and attract both tourists and investors.

This event will take place in all villages along the sea and organizers are confident that the education will help discourage open defecation.

A business forum will also be held to help build the capacity of business owners to enable them to take their businesses to a globally competitive level.

The youth will also be trained on how to make liquid, bar soaps and disinfectants among others.

Other activities are the history fair, food fair, a tour train, beach sports and street arts which will be crowned with the excellence awards.

The award is aimed at recognizing and awarding excellence to individuals, companies and groups for their contributions to the development of the Ada state.