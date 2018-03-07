Galamsey; Operation Vanguard Sets Equipments Ablaze After Chopping Galamseyers' Food.

Some galamseyers residing at Wasa Adamanso in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region who despite the ban on illegal mining by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo choose to mine in the pits and river bodies received the shock of their lives as the operation vanguard cum military men stormed their sites and set their mining equipment ablaze without arresting any of the galamseyers.

In a story filed by Obaapa Nyamekye of Wassa Akropong based Rivers FM days afterwards, these adamant illegal miners repaired some of the burnt machines and fixed it inside the same pit that the vanguards destroyed their equipments

On Tuesday March 6 2018 at about 9am the vanguards fully loaded in two vehicles stormed the sites for the second time destroyed their mining equipment, ate their foods and threw their working gears into the river before leaving the site.

According to one galamseyer, they wouldn't have gone to work if there was an alarm that the vanguards will visit their site today like they usually do.

However, some went into hiding and watching the vanguard team destroying the machines while others went and hide far from the site to escape arrest.