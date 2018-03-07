Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly Honours Five Best Students

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region Hon. Madam Beatrice Serwaa Derkye has honored five senior and junior high school students for displaying academic excellence in the 2017 academic year.

Students who excelled in the 2017 West Africa Secondary School Examination (WASSE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and other curricula activities received a certificate and an undisclosed amount of money.

The awards formed part of activities marking the 61st Independence anniversary celebration in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly, held at Ejisu on Wednesday March 6, 2018.

The event under the theme ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’, was attended by more than five thousand people including, fifty basic and high schools in the Municipality.

Speaking at a ceremony to present the awards, Hon. Serwaa Derkyesaid the award was in recognition of the recipients’ outstanding performances in the examination and advised the students to study even harder to achieve greater honors in future.

She said the Assembly will offer scholarships to the students to complete their senior high school education, saying “it is part of the Assembly’s initiative to support brilliant but needy students to pursue their education”.

The Ejisu-Juaben MCE congratulated the students for their hard work and admonished them not to relax on their laurels since it's the first step in achieving their dreams.

“Quality and free education is one of the topmost priorities of the Nana Akufu led government and will do our best to complement the good works by the President. I therefore call on all Ghanaians to unite and support the government for a better future for us all,” she noted.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu constituency, who is also the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, was present at the ceremony.