Musah Superior Endorses Kamal-Deen Abdulai

Iddrisu Musa Superior, the mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has endorsed the candidature of Kamal-Deen Abdulai the National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party over his compatriots in the National Youth Organiser race.

Musah Superior a former UK based NPP youth activist and a former aide to the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was rumoured to be nursing the ambition of contesting the General Secretary of the ruling party believes Kamal-Deen stands a better chance of mobilizing the youth of the party than his other competitors in the race towards the party’s victory in 2020.

Musah Superiors open endorsement of Kamal-Deen is a boost to the Kamal-Deen campaign since Musah is largely seen across a large spectrum of party followers as the face of the Northern Youth in the party.

The 2012 Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in the Tamale Central who is very vibrant when it comes to the use of social media in party politics and has a huge following used his facebook page to endorse the candidature of Kamal-Deen.