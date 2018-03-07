Kiki Gbeho Appointed Dep. Head Of AU-UN Mission In Dafur

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission Cha irperson Moussa Faki on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anita Kokui Gbeho of Ghana as Deputy Joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

Ms. Gbeho succeeds Bintou Keita of Guinea, to whom the Secretary-General and the Commission Chairperson are grateful for her dedicated service during her tenure with UNAMID.

Ms. Gbeho brings to the position a wealth of experience from her distinguished career in the United Nations.

Since 2015, she has served as Resident Coordinator/Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme, Namibia, where she supported the Government of Namibia to coordinate its external development assistance through the United Nations Partnership and Namibian Development Frameworks.

Previously, Ms. Gbeho was Chief of Section for Africa I (2012-2015) and Head of Office for Somalia (2008-2012) with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Ms. Gbeho held other senior positions such as Director for Monitoring and Evaluation Unit in the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinators Office in Sudan (2006-2008) and Head of OCHA Liaison Office in South Sudan (2004-2006), during which time she led the strategic planning process of the United Nations and partners for Sudan; and managed the humanitarian and transition operations for South Sudan.

Ms. Gbeho holds a master's degree in international relations from the University of Ghana and a bachelor's degree in Social Sciences and Africana Studies from the State University of New York, Stony Brook.

Born in Accra in 1964, she has a daughter.

