Atta Kyea To Update Parliament On Preparations For Rainy Season

The Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea,would later today appear before Parliament to answer questions on how prepared government is to deal with floods associated with the onset of rains.

Residents of the capital, Accra, mostly grapple with floods anytime it rains.

The floods usually displace people and destroy properties with the worst occurrence being the June 3rd disaster in 2015.

The MP who filed the question, Kwame Agbodza, told Citi News the Minister's answers would be useful in dealing with such situations should they arise.

“We are expecting the Minister to come to Parliament to brief the people in Accra and the major cities what steps they have taken so when the rains come they do not become another disaster on our hands.”

The Minority in Parliament had earlier invited Mr. Atta-Akyea, to brief the House on steps the Ministry was taking to reduce the impact of floods in Accra.

According to the Minority, the recent rains in Accra, “if it is anything to go by, should be a wake-up call to the government to put in the necessary measures to avert the perennial flooding in the capital”.

Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu made the call when he spoke to the media in Parliament.

Accra experiences flooding yearly mainly because of the haphazard construction of houses, especially on water courses, the poor drainage system and a poor waste management challenge that leads to residents turning drains into refuse dumps.

By: Marian Ansah & Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana