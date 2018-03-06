Children Traumatized During Robberies Need Counselling

A counselling psychologist at the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, Dr. Emmanuel Hopseon,has suggested that children who witness armed robbery attacks in their homes should be made to seek help from psychologists or counsellors.

This he explained would help the children cope with their traumatic experiences and get back to their regular lives.

“Whether the children are at a lesser age or older age, there are fewer things at can be done to them, and I think if we take into consideration the need for children to get help in a traumatic situation, then we will be able to succeed in helping them,” he said.

According to him, children who have been traumatized by armed robbery incidents should be given the opportunity to re-account the incidents, in that it will help them unbottle any emotion that might damage them.

He said extra attention should be given to any behavioural or attitudinal changes in the children.

“In such situations, you need to engage the child but you must watch the child's demeanour, if he or she is isolating him or herself, you must know how to approach, if he or she needs to be carried or held, you must also determine that by your approach and allow the child to re-narrate the situation the child has gone through,” he said.

He also noted that the public should be educated on how to relate and understand children or people who have been in a traumatic situation.

Unfortunately, some children had bitter experiences from some of the reported recent armed robbery attacks in parts of the country.

There appears to be an increase in robbery cases in recent times,including brazen attacks on individuals and organisations in broad daylight.

A number of arrests have been made with the cases still being investigated.