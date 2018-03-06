Ghana @61: Four Students Receive Honors In Tarkwa

Four students in Tarkwa Nsueam Constituency have been honoured for their excellent performance in the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination at the 61st independence anniversary parade in Tarkwa.

They are Master Nana Aidoo Aboagye and Miss Anasthasia Eskine Damoah of Goldfields School Complex, Miss Isabella Kangah, Tarkwa Senior High School and Master Agbo Joshua Andy of Benso Senior Technical School.

The four winners were given 500 Ghana cedis each at the ceremony.

One thousand five hundred pupil's and student's from twenty three public and private basic and second-cycle institutions and voluntary organization participated in the 61st Independence anniversary march at Tarkwa Na Aboso park in Tarkwa Nsueam.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah and Superintendent of Police, Mr Robert Kobil of the Ghana Police Service in Tarkwa took the salute.

In an address, the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Asmah appealed to Ghanaians particularly those living in the municipality to honour their tax and fees regularly to the assembly.

He said the assembly has decided to manage their activities with limited support from the central government.

According to Mr Asmah, this illustrious initiative would not yield any positive results if rates and fee payers did not fulfil their obligations.