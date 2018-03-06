France Wishes Ghana Well @61

The Government and people of France on Tuesday commended the Government and the people of Ghana on the commemoration of the Nation's 61st Independence Day Anniversary.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: 'On the occasion of the celebration of Ghana's independence, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to you and all Ghanaians, both personally and on behalf of the people of France.

'The year 2017, which was marked by the celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary of your country, was a particularly dense year for our bilateral relation. When I came to Accra last November, I wanted to open a new stage of our cooperation, based on the desire of France to tie a stronger partnership with Ghana.

'I hope the year 2018 allows, thanks to you, to deepen the relationship between our people, which will develop particularly in the domain of digital technology, education and sustainable development. Your commitment in favour of the Francophonie can reinforce this dynamic even more strongly.

'As a model of democracy, Ghana is also involved in maintaining peace in the West African sub-region. I particularly appreciate your action in facilitating the dialogue in Togo, which has my full support.

'Mr President, please accept my sincerest wishes once again and assurance of my highest consideration,' the statement said.