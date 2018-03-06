1,050 Students Participate In Ningo-Prampram Independence Parade

Prampram, March 6, GNA - One Thousand and fifty pupils from 32 schools in the Ningo-Prampram District on Tuesday participated in a parade to mark Ghana's 61st Independence Day celebration.

The schools, comprising of 25 public, five private schools and two cadet contingents, were led by 57 teachers marched to tunes provided by the Prampram Methodist Brigade Band.

The celebration was spiced with cultural displays, drum talking appellation and a message from the school children.

Health officials from the Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate also used the parade to educate residents on Lassa Fever in Ghana, and urged them to immediately report to health institutions when they observe any of the symptoms.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, reading the President's anniversary speech, urged residents to endeavour to build upon the past glory of the country by improving upon themselves daily.

Mr Doku also encouraged residents to religiously pay their taxes and take care of public property as they would do to their own.

Mrs Matilda Amy Quartey, Ningo-Prampram District Education Director, appealed to government to pay attention to technical and vocational education to help Ghana achieve the 'country beyond aid' ambition.

Mrs Quartey also called on parents to instil discipline in their children as well as provide their needs.

Prampram District Assembly Basic 'B', Prime Academy, and Mother Land Academy emerged first, second and third in the order, for the basic school category while Prampram SHS and Ningo SHS were declared first and second respectively, in the second cycle category.