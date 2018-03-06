Rainstorm Causes Havoc But No Casualty Recorded

A heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds that swept through three Sekyere East communities had left behind massive destruction to property.

More than 55 buildings including schools, chapels and market structures at Odurokrom, Okaikrom and Apemso, were completely destroyed and hundreds of people displaced.

Nobody was, however, hurt.

Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), has visited the affected communities to assess what needed to be done to bring some relief to the victims.

She was accompanied by officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

She promised that the assembly would do everything it could to support them to rebuild their houses and their lives.

She reminded the people to routinely maintain their houses to reduce the extent of damage during such disasters.