CITI FM Correspondent Receives Prize From AGI/GJA

Ho, March. 05, GNA- Association of Ghana Industries, Volta/Eastern branch in collaboration with the Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)has presented a Lenovo laptop to Mr King Norbert Akpablie, a Citi FM Regional Correspondent for being the best business Reporter in the Region for 2016/17.

Mr Akpabli picked the prestigious award among nine other awardees at the maiden AGI/GJA Volta Media Awards in Ho in December, last year, which also saw the honouring of some retired journalists.

The event was on the theme, 'Promoting the Industrialisation of the Volta Region: The Role of the Media', aimed at using the media to revamp local industries in the Region.

Mr Alberto Mario Noretti, Secretary, GJA Volta, said the Association would continue to recognise and reward hardworking practitioners and asked journalists to always be guided by the Association's Code of Ethics.

Mr Michael Morleme, a representative of AGI, Volta/Eastern, who presented the item, said AGI would continue to collaborate with GJA to grow the local economy, capitalising on government's economic policies and programmes.

Mr Akpablie, expressed appreciation to AGI and GJA for recognising hard work and that the awards scheme would improve quality of work of journalists and help project the voice of the Region.

GJA Volta is partnering AGI and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to resuscitate viable but distressed local industries in the Region and has organised series of stakeholder meetings and facility tours to connect investors to local industries in the Region.

GNA

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA