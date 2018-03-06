Spreading Falsehood Is Now The Stock-in-Trade of 'Fool Professor' Avoke

It wasn't falsehood that kicked the most corrupt Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) ('Fool Professor' Avoke) out of office, but solid and incontrovertible evidence regarding blatant violations of the Public Procurement Act 2003, (Act 663) as amended, and having initially derived his mandate as VC, from an illegal Council.

As it stands now, the interdicted VC and his 'lieutenants', should forget about returning to their former positions at UEW. It is over for Avoke and his blind followers.

The interdicted VC should first cure the illegality surrounding his appointment as VC, then proceed to quote the relevant laws of this country that he derived authority from to award the contentious contracts to Sparkx (Gh) Ltd, Proteus Ltd, etc.

If anyone (that is, the most senior Professor or Dean that is being bandied around) have the hallow ambition of Acting as the VC of UEW, then they are freely counselled to forget it and look elsewhere. Definitely not at UEW! Maybe KNUST.

The Ag. VC position at UEW at the moment, and in the foreseeable future, is for no other person other than Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful Broni (the name that sends shivers down the spines of 'Fool Professor' Avoke and his 'foot soldiers').

If anyone objects to this position, they should head to court and provide evidence as to why the position is theirs.

Spewing falsehood under pseudo names, like what 'Fool Professor' Mawutor Avoke is currently doing, can only compound his woes.

The media can't recall the interdicted VC back to his former position as VC of UEW. Only the UEW Governing Council and a Court of Competent Jurisdiction, are clothed with such powers.

This is just a 'starter', main course will follow in the course of the week, Insha Allah!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)