Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, will begin work on Monday, according to Joy News sources in government.

Mr Amidu was sworn into office by the President two weeks ago and is expected to lead government’s anti-corruption crusade.

Mr Amidu received an overwhelming endorsement from Parliament’s Appointments Committee after his vetting last month.

His office, sited at Labone in Accra has been specially selected to ensure adequate independence from other ministries, in the discharge of his duties.

First cases

Mr Amidu has reportedly hit the ground running by going for details of a high-profile corruption case that rocked the country in 2011.

Details are sketchy, but Daily Guide newspaper reports that the Special Prosecutor, who is noted for his stance on corruption issues, appears to have settled on the Woyome GH¢51.2 million scandal as his first national assignment.

The paper reports that Mr Amidu, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has taken over the official files from the investigative authorities and is set to charge all those who might be implicated in the scandal.

He has always maintained that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, should not go down alone in the infamous judgment debt scandal; and at his vetting, he reiterated the same position.

“If we are going to prosecute, we should prosecute everybody involved and not Woyome alone,” Mr. Amidu had maintained at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on February 13.

The NDC bankroller, who fraudulently walked away with GH¢51.2 million for no work done, was said to have been aided by some staff of the Attorney General’s Department under Betty Mould-Iddrisu.

Some of the payments went into bank accounts of some staff at the Department and their wives, as well as some NDC gurus.