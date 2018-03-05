Unemployed Youth To Benefit From Ecomedical Project

One of the largest investments in the health sector is set to be established in Achimota, Accra with the aim of promoting medical tourism and creating jobs.

Dubbed, The Ecomedical Village, the project is to create over 5,000 jobs and to provide the best healthcare services in Ghana and the ECOWAS region as a whole.

The $480 million project is made up of 700 plus bed, a 300 plus bed children ward, 17 storey doctors' office, 40 unit studio apartment for medical technicians, a medical research center, a 4-star 150 bed, a 2-star 120 bed hotel, a medical shopping mall, elderly housing facilities and helipad for emergency paramedic services.

The aim of this project is to put Ghana on the map in terms of the best destination for global health tourism.

The project would help transform healthcare delivery in Ghana and will also serve as a destination for people in the sub-region in Africa.

The project envisions the setting up of specialty centres of excellence in each of ECOWAS member country to treat and manage specific illnesses.

The first phase of the 476 million-dollar project is expected to have a Reference Centre for various diseases, research facilities, sports medicine, disaster management centre and women and children hospital.

Mr. Peter Ahiekpor, the Founder of Ecomedical village limited has said the project is to yield over $800 millions in terms of tax revenue for the government of Ghana.

The project was launched recently and was graced by Kingsley Owusu Achau, Chairman of Bechem United FC, Hon. Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah, Parliamentary Select Committee On Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister of Health, Hon. Yaw Osafo Maafo Senior Minister, and Ga Mantse, Dr. Nii tackie Teiko Tsuru ll.