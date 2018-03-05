Old Students Of CIBUSCO Supports Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Old Students of City Secondary Business College (GREAT CIBUSCO) located at Caprice in Accra on Saturday donated medicines and an amount of GHC1,000 to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The donation, according to the group, is to help the hospital meet some of its needs.

President of the CIBUSCO Old Students Association, Nana Gyamfi Boateng, indicated that mental patients were also humans who deserved to be loved and cared for.

"Often times, people with mental disorders are not well cared for and are also stigmatized by families," he lamented.

The Accra psychiatric hospital has about 400 inmates currently out of which half of the number had recovered and can be managed at home.

According to the Senior Nurse of the hospital, Mr Samuel Quejoe Hanu, "some families don't come for their patients when they recover and taking care of them becomes a burden and an extra cost. "

He thanked the group for their efforts and also urged individuals and other institutions to continue to support the hospital.

Quejoe Hanu further appealed to the families of the inmates to leave reliable contact details to enable them to reach them when the need arises.