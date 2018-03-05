Another Death Recorded In Volta After Banku And Okro Soup Consumption

The mysterious deaths linked to the consumption of banku and okro soup at Akakpokope, a village in the South Tongu district of the Volta Region, has hit six.

The latest person to die after consuming the staple food is a child, Joy News understands.

The Food and Drugs Authority has mounted surveillance in the community to try and identify the source of the problem, amidst widespread panic among residents.

The bodies of the deceased are expected to be sent to Accra for further examination.

The District Security Council (DISEC) is also due to hold an emergency meeting Monday morning to address the problem.

According to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba, officials of the FDA spent two hours in Akakpokope and picked samples of the corn dough used in the preparation of the banku to find out what exactly caused the deaths of residents and threatening to take the lives of four others.

It is suspected the corn used in preparing the dough may have caused the deaths but that is yet to be confirmed. The victims started complaining of stomach upset shortly after eating the food on Thursday.

The deceased persons, Peace Akapko, 35; Elias Akakpo, 14; Comfort Aryee, 40 and Patience Kwaovi, 10 were all rushed to the Sogakope District Hospital but died shortly after.