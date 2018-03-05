Ayine’s Suit Was Dead-On-Arrival

It was already DOA, Dead-On-Arrival, and so were he the highly intelligent man that his academic and professional credentials make him out to be, Dr. Dominic Ayine, the Mahama-appointed former Deputy Attorney-General, would have promptly withdrawn his patently nuisance lawsuit against the nomination and appointment of Mr. Martin Amidu as Ghana’s Independent Special Prosecutor by President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo (See “Dr. Ayine Must Withdraw Lawsuit Against Amidu – NPP Communication[s] [Team] Member” Ghanaweb.com 2/15/18).

To be certain, the signs were always on the proverbial wall, all right, that the Bolgatanga-East’s National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament was going to lose his lawsuit and lose it big time! For starters, not only were NDC Parliamentary Minority Leaders like Mr. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the party’s Chief Whip, eager to have Mr. Amidu vetted and promptly approved for the cardinal portfolio of Independent Special Prosecutor, the candidate was resoundingly and unanimously approved by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee (PAC), with the lone decidedly insignificant dissent of Mr. Suhuyini, the freshman MP from the Tamale-North Constituency, in the Northern Region, who curiously found the Independent Special Prosecutor-Designate to be woefully lacking in the requisite temperament for the job.

This development is rather ironic because not very long ago, Mr. Suhuyini was widely reported to have asked a female television talk-show host to lift up her skirt, in order for the former broadcast journalist to have a look at her undies. In a more civility-conscious democratic culture, Mr. Suhuyini would at the very least have been censured by members of the august House. This is clearly a man who did not qualify to sit on the PAC, let alone casually presume to serve as a role model for our youths. But, of course, by his own public testimony, we know that parliamentary minority operatives like Dr. Ayine are veritable clinical basket cases. Recently, for instance, the plaintiff in the anti-Amidu lawsuit told a radio interviewer that he had attempted suicide at 20 years old, after he learned that his girlfriend was pregnant with his own child.

The mistake that New Patriotic Party communications operatives like Mr. Faisal Ibrahim Cissé make is to facilely assume that the key operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress have the same patriotic concerns about the fortunes and destiny of the country as themselves. One has to only take a cursory look at the anti-poor people policies of the Mahama Posse in order to arrive at the definitive conclusion that the NDC political machine is about anything but the uplift and rapid and radical development of the country. A typical example is the NDC’s capstone Cash-and-Carry healthcare policy, which left millions of underprivileged Ghanaian citizens without access to our taxpayer-established healthcare system.

Then also, under the tenure of NDC regimes, the literacy rate of the country has hit rock-bottom, as leaders like Messrs. John Dramani Mahama and Kwesi BekoeAmissah-Arthur insisted against common sense and progress that a fee-free Senior High School policy initiative was likely to cause a catastrophic depreciation in the quality of the country’s public education. Ultimately, nuisance politicians like Dr. Ayine and Mr. Alhassan SayibuSuhuyini may have to be recalled from Parliament by their constituents, if the latter want to experience any appreciable improvement in the quality of their lives. Democracy ought not to mean that just about any Ayine or Suhuyini can attempt to stall the salutary development of the country at whim.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs