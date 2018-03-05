Traders Defy Ban On Used Undergarments As Sales Boom

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has issued a strong warning to crack the whip on all importers and traders of used undergarments henceforth.

The warning follows the rise in the sale of the used undergarments despite a ban by government.

Citi Business News' Jessica Ayorkor Aryee visited some popular markets where most of these items are sold and reports that the traders are indifferent to the existing laws.

