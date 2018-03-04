Amidu Should Be Grateful Suhuyini Voted Against His Nomination

I am very convinced, beyond the proverbial shadow of reasonable doubt, that the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Tamale-North, Mr. Alhassan SayibuSuhuyini, lacks the requisite moral credibility for his lone vote against the Independent Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin AlamisiAmidu, to have made any heck of a difference. You see, the first time that I came to the foregoing conclusion about the Tamale-North’s NDC-MP, was when the first term parliamentarian, upbraided for acting rudely towards some of his senior colleagues, brusquely riposted that he recognized absolutely no difference in status between himself and seasoned parliamentarians like Mr. Alban SK Bagbin and Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the present Parliamentary Majority Leader, because all the parliamentarians elected to the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic were sworn into office on the same day.

I vividly recall writing an article in which I asked Mr. Suhuyini whether boarding a public omnibus with his own father, or grandfather, made him the coequal of his father or grandfather. The young man is clearly too insolent and uppity for his own good. And then, not too long after the preceding incident, Mr. Suhuyini was widely reported to have shamelessly asked a female television program host, on-air, to lift up her skirt so that he could inspect her underwear. Now, we are talking about a clinical sexual pervert who ought to have been bumped off the Parliamentary Appointments Committee (PAC), long before the then Independent Special Prosecutor-Designate appeared before the PAC (See “AmiduIs Qualified But Not Suitable for Special Prosecutor[‘s] Office -Suhuyini” MyJoyOnline.com 2/15/18).

Mr. Suhuyini, in voting not to approve the nomination of the former Atta-Mills’ presidential running-mate and later Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, observed that he was unreservedly predicating his disapproval of the Independent Special Prosecutor-Designate on grounds of Mr. Amidu’s having acknowledged that most of his allegations vis-à-vis official misconduct and corruption charges against some members of the erstwhile Mahama government, were based on “perception and intelligence.” Even more rankling to Mr. Suhuyini was Mr. Amidu’s caustic and poignant characterization of the Mahama regime as “a looter government.”

Well, if the Tamale-North NDC-MP harbored any doubts, whatsoever, the recent conviction and sentencing to a prison term of the former NDC-Member of Parliament for Chaina-Paga, in the Upper-East Region, Mr. Abuga Pele, ought to serve as solid evidence of the fact that Mr. Amidu’s perception and intelligence, regarding the thoroughgoing corrupt nature of the key operatives of the Mahama regime, is beyond dispute. Mr. Pele, it may be recalled, was sentenced to 6 year’s imprisonment for his part in the infamous GYEEDA (Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Agency) ethno-regional racket established by then-President John Dramani Mahama. Also sentenced to a prison term of 12 years was Mr. Philip Assibit, Chief Executive Officer of the Goodwill International Group. We shall take up the latter issue for discussion in due course.

I don’t know the exact details of what Mr. Amidu wrote about the quite curious decision by Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the renowned investigative journalist and professionally trained lawyer, to collaborate with then-President Mahama to expose judicial corruption in the country. But from what we know about the corruption track-record of Mr. Mahama, notably the Ford Expedition Payola Scam, otherwise known as the Kanazoe Affair, Mr. Aremeyaw’s decision to collaborate with a personality of such questionable character as former President John Dramani Mahama, was unquestionably misguided and a blight on Mr. Aremeyaw’s professional credibility. It is a decision that the latter may very well have regretted, in retrospect.

As for Mr. Amidu’s flat refusal to apologize to Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa for carping the latter over a publication that the Tongu-North’s NDC-MP claims not to have written and published, the contents of which allegedly aspersed the character and integrity of Ghana’s longest-serving Deputy Attorney-General, I firmly believe that Mr. Amidu was within his discretionary rights. For Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa is an insufferably obnoxious upstart who was once described by Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, among several others, as a “baby with sharp teeth.” And Chairman Rawlings ought to have known what he was talking about, being the officially acknowledged founding-father of the National Democratic Congress. Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa also once defied an order by the erstwhile Wood-presided Supreme Court of Ghana, in the Matter of Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Edward Omane-Boamah vs. Obetsebi-Lamptey (presently deceased).

Is Martin Amidu qualified but not suitable for the job of Independent Special Prosecutor? Dear Reader, you be the judge.

