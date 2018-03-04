FDA Probes Food Poison In Volta Region

Some four residents of Akakpokope in the Volta Region, who are said to be in critical condition after eating a local delicacy are likely to be transported to Accra for specialist attention.

The Food and Drugs Authority has also mounted surveillance in the Volta Region to find out the circumstances under which four people lost their lives and another four battling for survival after they ate banku and okro soup.

According to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba, officials of the FDA spent two hours in the area and picked samples of the corn dough used in the preparation of the banku to find out what exactly caused the deaths of residents and threatening to take the lives of four others.

It is suspected the corn used in preparing the dough may have caused the deaths but that is yet to be confirmed. The victims started complaining of stomach upset shortly after eating the delicacy on Thursday.

The deceased persons, Peace Akapko, 35; Elias Akakpo, 14; Comfort Aryee, 40 and Patience Kwaovi, 10 were all rushed to the Sogakope District Hospital but died shortly after.

The village has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness. The remaining four are also receiving treatment from the same hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

Member of Parliament for the area Kobina Mensah Woyome told Agbagba steps are being taken to save the lives of the remaining four and to find out the cause of the deaths.

An emergency security meeting has been held to find out what can be done to calm the emotions of the residents.

The victims are said to belong to two separate families.