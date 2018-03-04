South-South leaders hail APC for retaining a strong class of leaders

.....Blast Timi Frank

South-South leaders on Friday criticized the suspended deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank for using the ruling party as a vehicle for self-promotion.

They also described his comment on the extension of the tenure of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) for another 12 months as shitty and ugly.

“The tenure extension did not violate the provisions of the constitution, the Electoral Act and the constitution of the party.”

In a statement in Port-Harcourt, the leaders described the national chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as a decent person.

They praised the national chairman for promoting the president's agenda, revitalizing the country’s democracy through internal democracy and encouraging progressives to look to the beliefs they share.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is good in terms of organizational management” the leaders said.

Signed by the chairman, South-South Front, Chief John Harry, the leaders praised the ruling party for reaching agreement and retaining a strong class of leaders.

“The era of consensus politics is here. The tenure extension is democratic. APC is on the right side of history.”

Oyegun also earned unvarnished praise from the leaders for the efficiency of the Government and the fundamental direction of its policy.

The leaders called the suspended deputy national publicity secretary a disgrace to the South-South.

“The ruling party detests discrimination. Frank’s suggestion on the way forward for the ruling party is a recipe for chaos. He is only interested in fragmentation and conflict” the leaders said.

They urged APC members to project the image of the party in its true perspective to counter the negative picture being presented by Okere Uzochukwu, Timi Frank and others.

“PDP is in the worst shape. PDP ratings have continued to tumble since 2015. The party has become toxic, failing to connect with the people. It will be wiped out in 2019” the leaders said.

Happy with the performance of the ruling party, the leaders added“APC is a product already built and tested through elections."