Gender Ministry Organizes Fun Games Ahead Of International Women's Day Celebration 

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has today organized fun games at the Elwak Sports stadium in Accra as part of activities outlined for this year's International Women's Day celebration.

The fun games started with a football match between a combined team of staff from the Gender Ministry and the Prison Ladies Association against Soccer Academy Young Girls. The match ended 3 goals to 1 in favour of the Soccer Academy Young Girls who lifted the trophy for the day.

A thug of war between mothers and school children was won by the mothers. A dance competition was also held where winners were awarded accordingly after refreshments.

In her address after the fun games, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba expressed her appreciation to all the women and girls who turned up for the fun games. She urged them to believe in themselves and challenged them to chase their dreams no matter how scaring it might be. "This is your time, I urge you all women and girls of Ghana to reach out to stars and be who you want to be no matter how difficult the situation might be."

The Gender Minister outlined a number of activities scheduled to commemorate the 2018 UN International Women's Day under the theme; “Women too:press on to the progress as game changers”.

According to her, there will be a Church Service at the forecourt of the Ministry of Gender on Sunday, 4th March, 2018 which will be followed by media engagements on Monday to sensitize the public on the need to support women to reach their full potentials.

Hon. Djaba stated there will be a walk in Accra involving women across the ten regions of Ghana, followed by a rally on 7th March at the Independence Square. There will also be a lecture and a forum chaired by the First Lady, H. E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo to climax the commemoration of the 2018 International Women's Day on 8th March.