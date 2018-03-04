New Partnership Enhances Procurement And Supply Capability In West Africa

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply ( CIPS ) has partnered with procurement and professional services provider Harley Reed to offer training and support for companies with procurement and supply chain professionals in West Africa.

Established in 1932, CIPS is the largest professional body in the world for procurement and supply management, and works with governments, businesses and public sector bodies to help them achieve sustainable value.

Earlier this month, CIPS opened a new office in Ghana and announced it has been officially granted professional body status, to represent the procurement and supply chain profession in the country. The new office will provide greater support to the procurement community in the region, which was previously served through CIPS offices in South Africa and the UK.

Originally formed as a UK partnership of lawyers and accountants, Harley Reed is now based in six countries and offers a broad range of integrated professional services. It is also one of four CIPS study centres in Ghana and one of two centres in Nigeria which offer formal qualifications.

The agreement between the two parties means Harley Reed will focus on training organisations’ procurement and supply teams as well as helping organisations to develop best practice policies, processes and procedures. The CIPS Ghana office meanwhile will focus on membership, branch events, and support for those studying for CIPS qualifications.

Duncan Brock, Group Director at CIPS said: “We are delighted about the new partnership with Harley Reed which will better support the business community in West Africa to work more closely with CIPS. The partnership has already got off to a flying start with Harley Reed scheduling CIPS Corporate Award applied learning programmes for groups of professionals in both Ghana and Nigeria.“

Tom Tagoe, Group Chairman of Harley Reed said: “Harley Reed was first accredited to deliver CIPS tuition in the UK in 2007 so we already have a history of working together to support the procurement and supply profession. I am excited by the new opportunity to work closely with CIPS to sell and deliver its range of learning and corporate solutions to clients across West Africa.”