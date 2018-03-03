GNAT Organises Pre-independence Inter Senior High School Debate

The Ghana National Association of Teachers(GNAT) in the West Gonja/North Gonja Districts has successfully held its Preindependence Inter-Senior High School Debate.

The debate which was organized under the aegis of the GNAT Youth Desk together with GNAT LAS forms part of effort to prepare students to better commemorate the 61st Independence Day Celebration.

The topic of the debate was "The independence of Ghana is meaningless and not worth celebrating."

Three (3) Senior High Schools in the West Gonja District featured and took their turn to battle it out for the ultimate prize.These were: Damongo Senior High School,Ndewura Jakpa Senior High/Technical School and St. Anne's Girl's Senior High School.

At the end of the competition, St. Anne's Girl's Senior High School was crowned victors of the GNAT maiden Inter-Senior High School Debate-2018.

They obtained a total of 142 points to beat their close contender Damongo S.H.S who polled 136 points.

Ndewura Jakpa Senior High/Technical School couldn't survive beyond the first round.They dropped out of the competition at the end of the first round after obtaining a total of 133 points.

In a speech read on his behalf, the MP of Damongo Constituency,Adam Mutawakilu lauded the GNAT for the initiative.

He reiterated the fact that he was once a teacher and will always continue to remain a teacher."I was once a teacher and as the saying goes,'once a teacher always a teacher,"he said.

He further stated that he was once a member of the Ghana National Association of Teachers and is still proud to associate with the mother of all teacher unions(the GNAT).He recounted his many contributions towards uplifting the standard of education in the district including student support packages.Whilst stressing his unflinching support to the GNAT in changing the face of education in the district,he pledged a sum of Ghc1,000 in support of the organization of the debate/quiz.

The district treasurer of the GNAT,Laminu Iddrisu in a short message applauded the youth desk /GNAT Las for putting together such a meritorious initiative.He disclosed that the secretariat was ready to commit resources into such initiatives moving into the future.And that the youth desk/Gnat Las will be resourced as much as possible to effectively function and execute their core mandate.

The organizers of the debate(GNAT Youth Desk/GNAT Las) thanked the contestants from the three(3) schools for putting up a clean contest.They expressed confidence in the fact that an investment in the students is an an investment in teachers. And that today's students are tomorrow's teachers.They disclosed that plans were underway to strengthen the competition in the subsequent years.They commended St Anne's Girl's S.H.S for emerging victorious in the maiden edition and wished the other contenders better luck next year.

The debate which was massively attended had dignitaries such as the MP of the Damongo Constituency through his representative, district executives of the GNAT,the director and deputy director of CHRAJ,heads of various decentralized departments, peace corps, the headmistress of SAGGIS, teachers, students and the press gracing the occasion.

All contestant are scheduled to be awarded by the GNAT during the 61st Independence Day Celebration(6th March,2018) at the town park.

The second leg of the competition which is a Preindependence quiz/what do you know is scheduled for Monday 5th March,2018, at DASS Assembly Hall,9:00am.

It will feature five(5) basic schools from the West Gonja District:Damongo Girl's Model J.H.S, Jakpa J.HS, Canteen J.H.S, Jafo J.H.S and St. Anne's R/C J.H.S.

