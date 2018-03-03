Akufo-Addo Expected To Return Tonight After International Trips

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut short his United States trip following the recent spate of robberies across the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo who left Ghana for a 10-day visit to Togo, the United States of America, and Germany on February 23, 2018 and was scheduled to return on Monday, March 5, but will instead return tonight [Saturday], March 3, 2018.

Citifmonline.com's sources at the Presidency have said that President Akufo-Addo's early return is due to the upsurge in robbery cases in the country.

Some Ghanaians took to social media earlier this week to express disappointment at the President for being away from the country while Ghanaians are terrorised by robbers and other armed assailants.

Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, had disclosed that over 200 robbery cases have been recorded since January 2018.

There has been a significant increase in the number of cases so far this year as compared to the same time last year.

The President's visit to Togo saw him resume mediation efforts to finding “a lasting solution” to the country's political impasse.

In the US, the President Akufo-Addo addressed the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting, in Washington.

He later went to Germany where delivered the keynote address at the 5th German-African Economic Forum, in Dortmund.

Nana Akufo-Addo returned to the U.S. where he took part in the World Leader's Forum programme, organised by the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).