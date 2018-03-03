Nsuta; GMC Refutes Allegations Against Them By Residents of Tarkwa Banso Old Town

The Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Nsuta, has rubbished claims that it failed to meet legal requirements to resettle residents of Tarkwa Banso old Town.

In a press conference held by the company Friday February 2, 2018 at the Nsuta Multi-Functional Hall, the Public Relations Officer for the company Sauty Omar Timtey said the Minerals and Mining Act 206 Act 703 governing compensation and resettlement in accordance with the National Building Regulation 1996 LI 1630 were duly met.

He said a resettlement action plan undertaken by an independent consulting body which includes the Tarkwa Municipal Chief Executive or a representative, Municipal Engineer, Assembly Member, two members appointed by the affected community and other departmental heads under the recommendation of the Environmental Protection Agency met every three weeks with regards to the resettlement process.

This press conference comes at the heels of an earlier press conference by residents of Tarkwa Banso Old Town, where they registered their displeasure over how Ghana Manganese Company has taken over their community without meeting the legal requirements.

At the press conference on Wednesday 28th February, 2018 in Tarkwa, the Secretary of Tarkwa Banso Old Town Residents Mr. Albert Kingsley Prah explained that on November 19, 2012, GMC in a town hall meeting with the inhabitants expressed desire to work on a hill adjacent to the community and to that end suggested verbal resettlement of residents whose properties were located within the 500 meters radius.

He also said, GMC before the entire community, made a declaration that the resettlement will be that, every building completed or uncompleted would be built if the community agreed to the resettlement proposal which they did but have not received what is due them, even though the company has started actual mining on the said hill.

Mr. Prah said they feel cheated because the houses the company is building to resettle them fall short of requirements and their compensations too have not been received.

He said because the community is living in fear and tremor due to the cracks in their buildings as a result of excessive unannounced blasting, a petition was sent to the Tarkwa Municipal Chief Executive Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah and a copy to the Western Regional Regional Minister and another petition to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources but all have yielded no result.

However, Mr. Omar said whatever allegations the group has leveled against the company are false.

Mr. Omar Timtey said, the process of resettling the affected people has been transparent and engaging and have dealt with concerns raised accordingly.

The Public Relations Officer said the resettlement will be effective in June when the building project will be completed.

He added that if there are still legitimate concerns from the affected people, it will be addressed before they are finally resettled.