Chief Reporter For Ghana News Agency Wins Award

Mr Prosper Kuorsoh, a Chief Reporter at the Upper West Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency, has been adjudged best journalist (print category) in the maiden edition of the Harmattan Awards for Development Journalists.

Mr Kuorsoh's story, which analysed the role of women in agriculture, was adjudged the best in print category and he took home a phone tablet, and a plaque as his winning prize.

The Harmattan Awards for Development Journalists was launched last year by Countrywise Communication, an organization promoting agriculture, to encourage journalists to develop and renew their interests in development and agribusiness reporting to promote the welfare of farmers.

Mr Raymond Vuol, Executive Director of Countrywise Communication, expressed the hope that the award would ignite the spirit of journalists in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions in promoting agriculture.

Mr Prosper Kuorsoh lauded Countrywise Communication for instituting the awards saying it would serve as a turning point for journalists to be recognized for their hard work.

Meanwhile, Mr Philip Bagyiliko Tengzu, a Journalist from Radio Mark, a Wa-based radio station, was also adjudged winner in the radio category and he also took home a phone tablet and a plaque.