135 Youth Benefit From Vocational Skills

One hundred and thirty-five males and females in the Northern Region have been trained on carpentry, domestic electrical installation, fabric weaving and mobile phone repairs to equip them with self-employable skills.

The beneficiaries also passed the National Vocational Training Institute's proficiency examinations whiles those into electrical installation had also been duly licensed by the Energy Commission of Ghana to operate.

They passed out at a graduation ceremony in Tamale on Thursday after six months of training, and were presented with certificates and start-up packages to enable them to establish their business.

The training formed part of the Youth-led Initiatives for Employment project (Youth LIFE) being implemented by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in collaboration with the Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale and the Youth Empowerment for Life, a non-governmental organisation.

Youth LIFE helps to facilitate an enabling social and economic environment by equipping youth with technical/vocational skills as well as knowledge in entrepreneurship, financial literacy and life skills.

It is also to contribute to increasing the economic and social productivity of underserved and vulnerable youth in the northern part of the country.

Mr Kris Ozar, Country Representative of CRS, who spoke during the graduation of the beneficiaries, said 'We need to invest in our youth, develop those talents and harness their energies to build a more productive and equitable society.'

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, commended CRS and partners for initiating the project and assured them of governments support to help address youth unemployment in the country.

Miss Suadika Ibrahim, one of the graduands, who was trained in fabric weaving, was grateful for the training saying she would establish her business to earn income as well as train others.