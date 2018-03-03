Better To Have Unemployed Lawyers Than Ignorant People

Ex-Roads Minister, Inusah Fuseini is questioning the government's commitment to reforms at the Law School following the approval of a new Legislative Instrument (LI 2253) Friday.

The Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP) said the law legalising entrance exam as one of the admission requirements to the Ghana School of Law, is a temporary solution to a permanent problem.

Mr Fuseini made the remark during a presentation at Joy FM's Thought Leadership programme held at the Alisa Hotel to discuss challenges to legal education.

Tempers were high after the General Legal Council (GLC)'s Legislative Instrument seeking to tighten the admission processes at the Law School was laid before Parliament.

The LI initially sought to legalise the entrance examination and interview as admission requirements to the Law School. The two were introduced in 2012 but the Supreme Court in 2017 held they were illegal and requested the GLC to take steps to make them legal.

Critics and some lawmakers opposed to the GLC were buoyed by the mass failure recorded in the 2017 Bar examination, which had only 91 students passing.

The LI has received the approval of lawmakers after the interview component was eliminated following an agreement between the GLC and Subsidiary Legislation Committee.

But Mr Fuseini has described the LI as a "stopgap" for a permanent problem that cannot be postponed anymore.

"The neater way to do is to allow accredited tertiary institutions to run courses and at the end get the GLC to set standard questions for students to write," he proffered at the event.

Arguing for the admission of more students at the Law School, the MP said it is better to have jobless lawyers roam the streets than to have ignorant people.

"There is no point in reinventing the wheel, quality control measures will have to be put in place," he charged the Attorney-General to spearhead reforms at the Ghana School of Law.

But a renowned constitutional lawyer has suggested the dissolution of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) for its powers to be given to some accredited law faculties.

Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang wants the school to be turned into a Council for Professional Legal Education to supervise the Bar examination and training of specialised lawyers.

"Accredit these institutions and dissolve the Ghana School of Law," he said of the various law faculties, adding the path will save the country from the 'impending' disaster.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers