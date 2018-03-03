FREE SHS Gets Support From Association Of Christian Schools

Bishop Gordon Kisseih, President of the Association of Christian Schools, Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to work together and make the free Senior-High School (SHS) policy a success.

He said this was important because of the enormous benefits the country stood to gain through the development of her human capital.

Bishop Dr Kisseih was speaking at the opening of a two-day conference of the association in Accra.

It is on the theme 'Educational and National Transformation: The impact of Christian Schools'.

He said the implementation of the policy had opened the door of opportunity for many students from poor homes, who otherwise would not have received a senior-high school education.

Bishop Dr Kisseih, who is also the President of the Life International School, advised parents to take advantage of the intervention and put all their children in school.

He said it was by giving their children education that they would be helping to make their lives meaningful to the society and applauded government for the bold decision to make SHS education free.

He charged teachers to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may bring the teaching profession into disrepute.

'A great teacher recognises the value and worth of each student', he said, adding that, they should make the effort to understand their students and show them respect'.

Bishop Dr Kisseih urged them to take advantage of the many courses offered by the Ghana Education Service to upgrade their skills.

GNA