Facing Your Enemies (psalm 27)

During the US Civil War, fierce fighting was taking place near Moorefield, West Virginia. Because the town was close to enemy lines, it would be controlled one day by Union Troops, and the next by Confederates.

In the heart of the town lived an old woman. According to the testimony of a Presbyterian Minister, one morning several enemy soldiers knocked on her door and demanded breakfast. She asked them in and said she would prepare something for them.

When the food was ready, she said, “It is my custom to read the Bible and pray before breakfast. I hope you won’t mind.” They consented, so she took her Bible, opened it at random, and began to read Psalm 27. “The LORD is my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid” (v. 1)? She read on through the last verse, “Wait on the LORD; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart” (v. 14). When she finished reading, she said, “Let us pray.” While she was praying, she heard sounds of the men moving around in the room. When she said, “Amen” and looked up the soldiers were gone.

When you know the Lord is near,

Face the enemy without fear;

Though an army surround you,

You are safe—God’s arms around you.

Let your fear drive you to your heavenly Father

Haddon Robinson, Our daily Bread, August 17, 2005.