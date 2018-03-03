GLC LI Survived Opposition In Parliament

Parliament has approved the General Legal Council's (GLC) Legislative Instrument (LI) legalising the entrance examination as one of the admission processes to the Law School.

At a sitting to decide the fate of the LI Friday, lawmakers gave their blessing to the instrument that will regulate admissions at the Ghana School of Law, starting this year.

But some opposition lawmakers including Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak have expressed their misgivings at the outcome of the voting.

The GLC's LI spawned a strong debate about legal education, compelling some lawmakers and critics to mobilise support to prevent it from being passed.

The LI initially sought to legalise the entrance examination and interview as admission requirements to the Law School. The two were introduced in 2012 but the Supreme Court in 2017 held they were illegal and requested the GLC to take steps to make them legal.

But days to the discussion of the LI in parliament, the interview component was eliminated following an agreement between the GLC and Subsidiary Legislation Committee.

Notwithstanding the last minute concession made by the GLC, Mr Mubarak was confident his colleagues will shoot down the LI because of the public outcry.

He had anticipated Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye would use a headcount to decide the fate of the LI, but he rather used voice count.

After a period of 'hear, hear' and 'no, no', the speaker declared the result in favour of the 'hear, hear.'

But Mr Mubarak has faulted Prof Oquaye's approach, describing it as unacceptable in a House that thrives on records for its existence.

"He is the biggest threat to our democracy and I think all of us need to be concerned and very worried about the way speaker is conducting himself," he told Joy News after the sitting.

Mr Mubarak said Members of Parliament (MP) are empowered by the Standing Orders to challenge the way votings are carried out but the Speaker has refused to listen.

"Somebody who has written so many books on theories [and] now he has the opportunity to turn his theories into practicals and he is completely messing up," he said of Prof Oquaye.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | M: [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers