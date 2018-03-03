GBA Calls For Drastic Measures To Stop Robberies

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has called for more action after “very alarming and disturbing” robberies that have led to the death of at least two people.

Commiserating with families who have lost their loved ones, the Association has charged the government to prioritise the safety of Ghanaians.

There have been six robberies in the last two days leading to the death of at least two people - one in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region and another in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Scene after robbery at Royal Motors

Reacting to the attacks, the government has put in place various measures aimed at increasing police and military visibility in the major cities.

There is also a plan to establish a national CCTV Command Centre to link all the cameras used by financial institutions, Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid told the media Thursday.

Minutes after the Minister's announcement, Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu reshuffled top police officials including Director of Operations, George Akuffo Dampare as part of the new security measures.

The police administration has also created a new unit to enhance its intelligence gathering known as Police Intelligence Unit.

In a statement Friday, the Bar Association said the security and safety of “law-abiding citizenry” is an essential component of rule of law that must not be shirked.

Bullet shell casing found after Royal Motors robbery

But “the alarming spate of robberies has the potential of undermining our democracy and must be nipped in the bud with all the necessary force at the command of the State.”

GBA wants the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu to “immediately” put in place measures to ensure the safety of the country.

It has called on the government to make the necessary resources available to the police administration to effectively combat crimes.

“The Bar further calls upon the Inspector General of Police to ensure a thorough investigation of all the incidents of robbery and the perpetrators duly brought to justice,” the statement added.