Address The Issue Of Domestic Security – Herbert Mensah Tells Gov't

A Ghanaian businessman and sports administrator, Herbert Mensah, has called on the government to focus on addressing domestic security.

Speaking in an interview with Nana KAS on Suncity 97.1 FM’s Morning Drive in Sunyani, following the recent daylight robberies in Ghana, Mr Herbert Mensah stated that the police and all associated with security must be well equipped.

He indicated that the recent happenings go beyond the Ghana Police Service—so there is the need for the National Security to get involved.

“I think it is a time that we really look at ourselves again.It goes beyond just the police service. I think it is an issue of national security. They need to get involved and find out the root cause of it. We should be able to detect where the problems are and address them before they become of crisis nature. It is not a good time at all,” he said.

He also urged the security services to be on a high alert.

“Security is a very important thing for all Ghanaians and everybody who lives in the country. The entire people need to be protected all the time. Clearly the state of robberies, Car Hijackings, Murders, it is not a good time at all. It does not give confidence to both individuals as well as businesses and so forth,” he lamented.

Mr Herbert Mensah added: “The one yesterday in Tema, I believe the gentleman came out of a bank in broad daylight, there are video clips and those kinds of things going on. We heard that of Koforidua and the problems in Kumasi.”

He said it is too simplistic for people to lay blame on unemployment for the current happenings in the country.

On Tuesday, armed men robbed an automobile company (Royal Motors) in Accra, barely 24 hours later, a Lebanese man was shot dead in Tema in broad daylight after he went to withdraw cash from the Bank at the Tema Industrial Area.