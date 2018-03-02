Top Security And Safety Tips From Ghana Police

The Police Service, in view of the recent robberies in the country, has come out with the following security tips for personal safety at home and out on the street.

A statement signed by ACP David Eklu, the Director General in charge of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency urged businesses to avoid routines such as banking, bulk cash deposits and withdrawals without Police assistance.

The statement advised the public that, in case of any attack, they should not resist robbers demand for money or any valuables and also should not leave any sharp edge object, tool, cutlass, pestle and a crow-bar on your compound.

It advised Mobile money vendors to carefully choose locations where to operate their businesses and consider security as priority.

It urged the public to put off lights in their rooms and close curtains at night, since armed robber attacks are not always a tip-off but careful observation by the robbers.

The statement said when answering door bells, do not open doors without knowing who is behind the door, you can peep through a window or peephole if in doubt.

'Never keep huge sums of money, jewellery and other important documents at home, but rather send those document to the bank for sale keeping.

Know your neighbours and develop a rapport with them. Tell your roommate: or spouse where you are going and when you will return and always contact the nearest Police station, Division or district/units for assistance.

It reminded the public of the Police emergency lines which are l9l (all network) in times of emergency.