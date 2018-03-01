GCB Bank Boosts Media Operations With Donation Of Computers To GNA

GCB Bank has improved the capacity of Ghana’s media in the performance of its work by donating five desktop computers, accessories and a printer to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The donation will enhance the Agency’s capacity of gathering and distributing news across media houses in Ghana and beyond.

The presentation of the computers and their accessories is in response to an appeal by the GNA to the Management of GCB Bank early this year.

The Head of the Corporate Affairs Department of the Bank, Mrs. Thyra Obuobi, who made the presentation on behalf of GCB Management expressed delight at the opportunity given to the Bank to support GNA and the media in general in the dissemination of news in Ghana.

“This is a token from the Bank to facilitate your work to enhance the dissemination of news across the country,” she added.

Mrs. Obuobi encouraged Management and staff of GNA to do more businesses with the Bank so that,it can also continue to assist them because it is through their work that the country is seen and heard.

The Acting General Manager of GNA, Mrs. Yaa Oforiwaa Peasah, expressed her gratitude to the Management of GCB Bank for its support towards the developmentof the Agency.

Mrs. Peasah explained that GNA has a lot of challenges and called on other well-endowed institutions to follow the example of GCB and come to their aid.

The Head of Information Technology, Mr. Henry Oduro, the Head of Traffic, Mr. Prince Attefuah, the News Editor of GNA, Mrs. Beatrice Asomani-Savage, and the Corporate and Brand Communications Manager of the Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng were present at the presentation ceremony.