Justice For Ahmed Safieddine!!

Ahmed Safieddine's death and what led to it is really sad, I commiserate with his family especially his wife and children.

It is never good when an immigrant whose only objective is to help bring progress and development to our motherland gets murdered in his journey to achieve such an objective. It is never okay, and in fact very unfortunate that Ahmed has been faced with such a similar ugly fate.

I also sympathize with the Lebanese community in Ghana, Lebanon and all over the world. Though very painful, I will still plead with them to avoid any retaliation against any Ghanaian whom they will come in contact with in Ghana and across the world because this is not the nature of Ghanaians, we are rather peaceful, accommodating and very loving.

They should harbour patience and never take the law into their hands because the Ghana/NPP government is doing all, and will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice. They should be confident of a justice for their relative and countryman because the culprits will never have a sanctuary in Ghana, no!, they will surely be punished for this heinous cowardly act of theirs. The police will never rest until these shameless barbarians who found it "okay" to commit this act of lunacy face its full consequences.

Ahmed Safieddine was the Lebanese man who was shot dead recently by armed robbers in Tema when he went to the bank to withdraw about 200,000 Ghana Cedis meant for the salaries of the workers in his company.

Ahmed Safieddine, Damirifa due

Ahmed Safieddine, Da yie

#Operation hunt down the killers of Ahmed Safieddine.

Thank you

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Member, Critical Thinkers International