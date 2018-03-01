Shake-Up Hits Police Hierarchy; 11 Major Changes Effected

Under-pressure Inspector General of Police has announced 11 major changes in the security hierarchy following an escalation in crime across the country in recent times.

The IGP has reassigned his Director of Operations COP George Dampare to head the research department. COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu who was head of the Special Duties is now leading the police intelligence unit.

The shakeup comes in the wake of the increasing armed robbery attacks which have claimed scores of lives.

Prior to the announcement of the shakeup, the Vice President organised a meeting of all top security capos at the Flagstaff House to strategize on how to solve the alarming cases of armed attacks in the country.

The new shakeup is the second major operational changes announced by the police since IGP David-Asante Appeatu was appointed early last year.